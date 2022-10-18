George Mireku Duker sues Dompim-Pepesa chief, others for defamation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tarkwa Nsuem constituency, George Mireku Duker, has filed a defamation suit against the Chief of Dompim-Pepesa, Nana Nyowah Panyin IV following allegations that the MP engaged in illicit mining.
Also cited in the October 14 lawsuit are the Multimedia Group and the Class Media Group.
The comments the MP deems defamatory were made on Joy FM and Accra FM.
Mr. Mireku Duker wishes the defamatory comments are retracted.
“The words complained off are absolutely false, products of the defendants’ imagination and were mischievously designed by the defendant to disparage him, stain his reputation, court public disaffection for him and to bring him into abhorrence in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public and the global community,” Mr. Mireku Duker’s lawsuit said.
The Chief also cited the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, when making his claims about illegal mining activity in the Western Region.
Joy News however has published an apology to Mr. Mireku Duker and Mr. Darko-Mensah