Ghana celebrates Chocolate Day as rest of the world observes Valentine's Day today

Ghana is celebrating the Chocolate Day as the rest of the world observes Valentine's Day today February 14, 2020.
The National Chocolate Day Celebration was instituted in 2005 to coincide with Valentine’s Day which falls on 14th February every year to boost the domestic consumption of Ghana chocolate and other cocoa based products, promote domestic tourism and give a healthy orientation to the celebration of Valentine’s Day in Ghana in collaboration with Cocoa Processing Company, Ghana Cocoa Board and Cocoa producing Companies.
In January this year Ghana launched the 2020 National Chocolate Day celebrations with a call for patronage and usage of “Made in Ghana Chocolate”.
Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, who launched the programme, encouraged the use of chocolate as a ‘Gift of Love’ to all during the celebration.
This year’s celebration will commence from February 10 and climaxed on February 14, on the theme; “My Chocolate Experience: My Holistic Well-Being”.