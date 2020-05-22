Ghana gives Kuwait permission to deport 245 Ghanaians despite border closure

The government of Ghana has granted the government of Kuwait permission to deport some Ghanaians who are currently in the country illegally.
The Ghanaians numbering 245 are in the Asian country illegally and will now be brought back to Ghana on May 30, 2020.
This was made known by the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a press briefing on May 21, 2020.
"We have closed our borders, but government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have contacted Ghanaians outside who are stranded. So we have gathered data from all over the world. Government of Kuwait has asked to deport some 245 Ghanaians without papers. They will come with a chartered, we have closed the borders but there are exemptions. Government has given permission to Kuwait to bring all the 245 Ghanaians and they will arrive on May 30, 2020."
Mr Oppong Nkrumah further went on to announce some measures Ghana has put in place to ensure these deportees do not come into the country with the deadly coronavirus.
"Government has put in place some safety measures to safely receive the deportees to ensure they come with no virus. When they arrive in Ghana there will be mandatory quarantine for all and test them for COVID-19. Those who test positive will be given the necessary supportive treatment, those who test negative will remain in quarantine for a second test at the end of their 14 day period. They are coming as deportees so they will be kept by the government for some investigations to be done on how they entered Kuwait illegally."
Ghana's borders are currently closed until May 31 but Ghana has granted special permission to Kuwait to carry out this exercise.
Some 53 more people have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 1,951.
But the positive cases have also risen to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced last Wednesday.
This update represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country. According to the latest Ghana Health Service update of May, 22, 2020.
As of Friday, May 22, 2020, the death toll remains at 31.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana is now at 4,504.
The Greater Accra region is still leading the chart with 4,699 cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 988 cases.
The cases in the Western and Central regions has increased to 195 and 287 respectively.