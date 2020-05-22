E/R: 13 health workers test positive for COVID-19, one in critical condition

Some 13 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Eastern Region.
Easter Regional Health Director of the Ghana Health Service Dr Alberta Britwum Nyarko revealed one of them is in critical conditions.
Ghana has recently seen a lot of health workers contracting the deadly virus, Ms Nyarko said the one in a critical condition has been transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.
"In recent times, we are getting more cases among health workers, which is alarming, and it is not just because they are nursing people but because they are also members of the community, so I throw caution to everyone that we are all at risk, apart from one who was critically ill and was sent to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the rest are asymptomatic".
The Eastern Region has so far recorded 106 positive cases.
In a related story, twenty healthcare workers at the Effie Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western region have also tested positive for Covid-19.
Some 53 more people have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 1,951.
But the positive cases have also risen to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced last Wednesday.
This update represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country. According to the latest Ghana Health Service update of May, 22, 2020.
As of Friday, May 22, 2020, the death toll remains at 31.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana is now at 4,504.
The Greater Accra region is still leading the chart with 4,699 cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 988 cases.
The cases in the Western and Central regions has increased to 195 and 287 respectively.