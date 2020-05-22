E/R: 13 health workers test positive for COVID-19, one in critical condition

Obinim unable to meet bail conditions Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is…

Burundi blocks access to social media on election day Social media platforms have become inaccessible in Burundi as voting kicked off…

Government urged to support football clubs President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kwabena Yeboah is…

African finance ministers pledge to keep servicing commercial debts The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has convened a meeting…