Ghana Music Awards Europe unveils nominees

NOMINEES for the second edition of Ghana Music Awards- Europe has been announced at the Airport View Hotel on Friday, March 31.
The main ceremony of the awards scheme organised by Ghana Music Awards Europe is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023 in France.
The nominees announcement had in attendance industry players and musicians such as Akosua Agyepong, Piesie Esther, Joyce Blessing, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, DJ Azonto among others.
In all, about 26 categories were announced on the night. In the European categories, musicians such as Eugy, Bollie, Juls, Abra Cadabra, Wilhelmina, Soulja Kelly, Frank Keys, Goldkay, NSG, Elijah The Worshipper, Nana Fofie and Jean Feier competing for Artiste of the Year.
Nominees in the Best Female Vocalist of the Year category are Trudy, Cilla Asa, Ruth Appiagyei, Yvonne Asamoah and Akubless.
Vying or the Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year award include Loso Ranking, Ras Amankwatia, Shegah, Goon Mann and Danny Lampo.
Best Ghanaian International Ariste of the Year category have contenders such as Wiyaala, King Ayisoba, Afro Moses, Atongo Zimba, Kyekyeku and the Santrofi band.
That is not all, the Legendary Award has Slim Busterr Asare, Nana Acheampong and Kwabena Sunkwa.
Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Head of Corporations for event, Kofi Mulah said his outfit is expecting a better and more organised awards than the first one last year.
“The maiden edition was successful but we believe in making progress so we are moving a notch higher by makig the awards scheme more attractive by expanding it to other places in Europe.
The main purpose of the award scheme is to recognise the hard work of Ghanaian musicians in Europe and we are proud to say the scheme has been accepted and getting a lot of attention in Europe.
“Last year’s event was held in France and so will this year’s but it our hope to move subsequent editions to other countries in Europe next year.
“We want the award scheme to be one of the best in Europe In the next five years”, he stated.