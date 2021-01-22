Ghana needs just 20 effective ministers - Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says Ghana just needs Twenty Ministers to run the country.
Mr Bentil's comment comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo submitting a list of thirty ministers and 16 regional ministers to Parliament which will constitute his new government.
The President, having been given a second term mandate, has decided to reduce his ministries from 36 to 30.
Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Bentil said the government of Ghana with a total of 70 parliamentarians and ministers can achieve more than what others put together did.
"50 Parliamentarians 20 Ministers ...All Ghana Needs!! If they work, they will achieve more than what others put together did!!"
He also listed the Finance, Trade and Industry, Defence, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Food and Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, Energy, Education, Health, and Attorney General as the “only Ministries Ghana needs” adding that “all others will fit under them as functional desks or departments”.
President Akufo-Addo has submitted the names of forty-six (46) Ministers and Regional-Ministers designate he has appointed in his second term to Parliamentary today, Thursday, January 21, 2021, for vetting and approval.
The list contains thirty Ministers and sixteen Regional Ministers.
Some significant changes have been made, Matthew Opoku Prempeh who was the Minister for Education will be occupying the Ministry of Energy and his place will be taken by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.
The likes of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ursula Owusu, Alan Kyerematen have all maintained their place