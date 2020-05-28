Ghana records 186 new Covid-19 cases, total case count now 7,303

Ghana has recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases and the total case count is now 7,303.
According to the Ghana Health Service’s website, 2,412 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have also recovered.
The GHS update on May 27, 2020, shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update.
Per the update, the Greater Region recorded 140 of the new cases, Central Region recorded 23, the Ashanti Region recorded 14, and the Eastern Region also recording 9.
Health officials in Ghana have so far conducted 205,890 COVID-19 tests.
READ ALSO : No officer has tested positive for Covid-19 - ER Police Commander
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5,148 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 1,099 and 334 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 5,148
Ashanti Region – 1,099
Central Region – 360
Western Region – 344
Eastern Region – 117
Western North Region – 62
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0