Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now 1,330

Kudus Mohammed makes cameo appearance for Ajax on return from injury Kudus Mohammed on Sunday made a return from injury to get some minutes under…

Bagbin to meet leadership of Parliament today over chaos The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is set to meet the leadership of the…

Hearts of Oak lack killer instinct - Kosta Papic Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic has bemoaned the inconsistency and lack of…

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru joins Anderlecht Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has completed a loan move from Austrian…