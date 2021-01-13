Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now 1,330

Ghana active Covid-19 cases are now 1,330.
This brings the country’s total active case count to 1,330. The total cumulative case count since March 2020 now stands at 56,421 with 54,753 recoveries.
338 persons have died so far from the virus.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.
Although the coronavirus cases went down below 1,000 active cases in the last quarter of 2020 in Ghana, the figure has been increasing steadily in recent times.
Meanwhile, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has warned of a possible increase in the cases of Covid-19 in Ghana.
According to him, the second wave is possible because the country was not able to fully contain the virus.
He noted that most of the preparedness against the virus has not been on the individual level.
"As a country now the new wave of Covid-19 coming up, it is possible because first of all, we have not been 100% successful in containing the first wave that is why the second wave is coming. This comes because our preparedness it's not just national-level preparedness, not just policymaker preparedness or government level preparedness but it's also the preparedness of the community and the preparedness of the individual."
He explained that until individuals begin to take the preventive measures seriously we will not see a reduction in the active case count.
"So what it means is that many people in Ghana are not taking the prevention measures seriously and until we are able to stop that then it means we will still be in a kind of challenge."