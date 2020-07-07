Prime News Ghana

Ghana's Covid-19 case count now 21,077 with 129 deaths

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
An update from the Ghana Health Service's website puts Ghana's Covid-19 case count at 21, 077.

 

These are samples taken from the period between June 18 and July 1, 2020.

In an update on Monday, July 6, 2020, the number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070 while deaths have jumped to 129.

It means seven new deaths have been recorded since the last update by health officials.

The active Coronavirus cases in the country are now 4,878.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 11,508

Ashanti Region – 4,534

Western Region – 1,846

Central Region – 992

Eastern Region – 835

Volta Region – 369

Upper East Region – 278

Western North Region – 154

Bono East Region – 139

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Upper West Region – 55

Savannah Region – 46

Bono Region – 38

Ahafo Region – 26

North East Region – 8