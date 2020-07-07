Ghana's Covid-19 case count now 21,077 with 129 deaths

An update from the Ghana Health Service's website puts Ghana's Covid-19 case count at 21, 077.
These are samples taken from the period between June 18 and July 1, 2020.
In an update on Monday, July 6, 2020, the number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070 while deaths have jumped to 129.
It means seven new deaths have been recorded since the last update by health officials.
The active Coronavirus cases in the country are now 4,878.
Count of Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 11,508
Ashanti Region – 4,534
Western Region – 1,846
Central Region – 992
Eastern Region – 835
Volta Region – 369
Upper East Region – 278
Western North Region – 154
Bono East Region – 139
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Upper West Region – 55
Savannah Region – 46
Bono Region – 38
Ahafo Region – 26
North East Region – 8