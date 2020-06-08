Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 9,910, death toll now 48

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now reached 9,910. This was made possible by the confirmation of 272 new cases.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on the country’s COVID-19 situation on Monday, June 8, 2020.
The update also indicated that four new deaths had been recorded, with nine more recoveries raising that count to 3,645.
The death toll has also increased to 48.
Ghana has done a total of two-hundred and thirty-five thousand, four hundred and forty-three (235,443) tests from March 2020 to date.
Meanwhile, four people are currently in critical condition while 20 persons are also in severe condition.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,436 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,734 and 769 cases respectively.
Cases per region
Greater Accra Region – 6,436
Ashanti Region – 1,734
Western Region – 769
Central Region – 489
Eastern Region – 166
Volta Region – 102
Western North Region – 74
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 28
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 7
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0