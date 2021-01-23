Ghana's Covid situation not hopeless like that of Europe and America - Okoe Boye

Former Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Okoe Boye says Ghana is in difficult times with regards to Covid-19 but the situation is not like that of Europe and America.
The second wave of the virus seems to be getting the better of many countries.
Countries in Europe and America have gone back to lockdown periods. Ghana's active cases have also risen, which has become a worry.
Mr Okoe Boye speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile on January 23, 2021, said the country has higher hopes to deal with the situation even though currently it finds itself in a tight corner.
"We are in difficult times but when you compare our situation to those in Europe and America, our situation is not hopeless. The virus hasn't changed its way. We have created another treatment center at Ridge.Our ventilator count has gone up drastically as we have increased our technical capacity".
President Akufo-Addo has warned that Ghana may return to partial lockdown if the country’s Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate.
The President sounded the warning when he delivered his latest COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Akufo-Addo noted that the partial lockdown imposed in the country last year caused a negative impact on Ghana’s economy.
He, therefore, warned that another partial lockdown will be imminent if the country’s COVID-19 situation gets worse, insisting it’s better to be safe than sorry.
The President further urged Ghanaians to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols as schools prepare to reopen.
Thousands of students across the country will resume school today, Monday, January 18, 2021, as educational institutions officially reopen.