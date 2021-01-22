We'll distribute PPEs fairly, schools must exercise patience - GES

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Cassandra Twum Ampofo has urged schools to be patient as the disbursement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has begun.
Some schools have complained about not receiving theirs and some have even threatened to put a halt to their activities.
Government has pledged to protect students and teachers from Covid-19 since it announced the reopening of schools last week.
Mr Ampofo o in a Citi News interview said her outfit is not relenting on its effort to get PPEs to all schools across the country.
“The distribution of the PPE is ongoing and as of now some schools have not had some, but I will urge them to calm down. No school will be left out. Once we’ve started distribution, and they are aware that public schools are getting the PPEs, they will also get theirs. They should wait patiently while the delivery gets to their end,” she said.
The reopening of schools comes nine months after the president ordered the closure of all educational institutions on March 15, 2020.
This was part of government’s plans to ensure that the Covid-19 which was spreading at an alarming rate in the country at the time was effectively managed.
On May 31st he President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of schools for only final year students at all levels of education on Monday, June 15, 2020.
In his 10th Address to the nation on measures taken by the government to ease restrictions, he revealed these students were to go back to prepare for their final exam.
Later, JHS and SHS 2 students were allowed to go back to school on October 5 so they could also complete their studies for the academic year.
In his 21st address, President Akufo-Addo urged parents to not panic adding that there will be sensitization campaigns to educate kids and parents on how to avoid spreading or catching the virus.
“Prior to their return to school, Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, will ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected,” President Akufo-Addo said.
He added that government through the Ministry of Education, will provide face masks, ‘Veronica’ buckets, hand sanitisers, liquid soap, rolls of tissue paper, and thermometer guns for the safe re-opening of the schools.