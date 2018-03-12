Ghana's population increases to 29.6 million

Chief statistician at the Ghana Statistical Service, David Kombat has revealed that Ghana's population has risen from the 24.5 million recorded during the 2010 population and housing census to an estimated 29.6 million.
According to him, Ghana's population grows at a rate of approximately 2.5 percent annually, with an estimated 38.8 percent of the population being made up of the youth.
He noted however that since per Ghana's youthful population of about 38.8 percent, "if the youth is provided with education, skills training it will help to create an educated workforce which can increase the fortunes of the country.” If that is done, we will be working toward Demographic dividend”.
Mr Kombat explained demographic dividend as an opportunity opened to the country, as a result of the youthful population to accelerate its socio-economic development from the skilful and well-trained labour force.
Meanwhile, the current population of Ghana is 29,267,341 as of Monday, March 12, 2018, according to the latest United Nations estimates.
The population has grown by more than 23 million people since Ghana attained independence with a population of about six million people.
Indicators from the United Nation’s World Population Review Report (2017) estimated that life expectancy for females in Ghana is 64.2 years and that of the male is 62.1 years, with a fertility rate at 3.8 children per woman.