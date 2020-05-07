Ghana will assess Madagascar's COVID-19 tonic - Dr Aboagye

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has disclosed that Ghana will assess some samples of Madagascar's COVID-19 tonic.
Dr Aboagye during a press briefing today May 7, 2020, said Madagascar has offered some samples and they will take delivery soon and collaborate with the Food and Drugs Authority to do an assessment of the herbal tonic.
Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina announced a herbal medicine which they claimed has cured people of COVID-19.
Countries like Congo, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau have all requested samples and have been given.
This has seen some Ghanaians call on government to follow suit and Dr Aboagye says they already have an offer from Madagascar on the table and they will take the sample and assess it soon.
"With the Madagascar issue, I believe a quantity will be made available to Ghana and in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority we will have to do some assessment and take it from there so I can't say it will be used or not, they have made an offer that we can take a look at".
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority (FDA) Mimi Delese Darko says Ghana will need more scientific evidence before it can accept Madagascar’s COVID-19 cure.
Even though it is not scientifically proven and the World Health Organization has warned of its effects, many African countries have asked Madagascar to supply them with plant-based tonic, COVID-Organics.
Some Ghanaians have suggested that the country follows the steps of Congo, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau by ordering the drug to help treat patients here.
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has now hit 3,091 with Bono Region becoming the latest to record a case.
The recovery figures has also shot up to 303 and the death toll remains 18.
This was contained in the latest Ghana Health Service update released on May 7, 2020.