Ghanaian media must be supported so they live up to their responsibility - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister-Designate for Information has urged the public to support Ghanaian media.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this call when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 18, 2021, for his vetting.
He said the media plays a critical role in our democratic dispensation and hence must be assisted to go about their activities in a free and independent manner.
“As I have mentioned, while we uphold the freedom and independence of the media, we should also work to support the media so that they are able to live up to their responsibility. There are some of the infractions in the media space that are not out of malice but because of the very liberalized market in which we are, there are people operating who even have not had the benefit of any training or support and that is why I argued that we should support them so that they can do that in which they desire to do without falling into the tentacles of irresponsibility.”
He also said the performance of the government in ensuring media freedom is commendable.
According to him, the government has not harassed the media as perceived by some individuals.
He was responding to a question asked by O. B Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South on whether the government has complied with the constitutional provision which bars the government from interfering with the work of the media.
He argued that the government has ensured that it does not control or interfere with the work of editors of publishers nor penalised them for their opinions and editorials.