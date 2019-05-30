One-village-one dam : Gov't will address issues of substandard dams - Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that government will address concerns about the size of the dams being built across the country.
The President was reacting to claims by a section of the public that the size of the dams being constructed can best be described as dugouts and not dams.
The President gave the assurance when he addressed chiefs and elders of the Navrongo Traditional Council at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him.
“There are all kinds of criticisms being made about other parts of our policies. Apparently, some people are not satisfied with the dams that are being built. We are looking into it and to find out the truth of it,” Akufo-Addo said.
“Unfortunately for us in Ghana, it is difficult always to take what’s read in the newspapers as the gospel because invariably when you go into matters, you discover that in fact, the truth may be the opposite.”
“We will be looking into these matters and at the appropriate time, we will have the opportunity to speak about those criticisms,” the President added.
Pe Dr Pwakweah Atudwe Manchi III, Divisional Chief of Manyoro, in presenting the address of the Navro Pio Pe Asagapare II, Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, requested the support of central government for the Navrongo paramountcy to renovate the broken down colonial Navrongo Traditional Council Secretariat.
