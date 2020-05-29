Ghanaians in Nigeria to pay $800 for flight back home due to border closure

Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria has announced that Ghanaians who are currently in Nigeria and wish to return home despite the closure of the country’s borders will have to pay at least $800 to be flown back home via a chartered flight.
The flight which will bring these people home is expected on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
This is part of government's efforts to bring home some Ghanaians who are stranded abroad due to the closure of borders around the world.
“The cost per passenger ranges from $800 to $1000 for a flight from Abuja to Accra and $700 to $900 from Lagos to Accra all depending on the maximum number of (34) of passengers available,” the notice by the High Commission said.
READ ALSO: Ghana gives Kuwait permission to deport 245 Ghanaians despite border closure
The notice urged interested Ghanaians to register ahead of the time to be considered for the return flight.
“Kindly register your name by close of the day, Sunday, May 31, 2020, to enable Mission to ascertain the exact cost of Airfare,” the High Commission added.
Meanwhile, the evacuees are expected to also pay for the cost of their 14-day quarantine period at some selected hotels.
The fees that the period ranges from 7,700 to 9,800 based on the category of the hotel.
“It is pertinent to state that, passengers are also required to pay the mandatory cost of 14 days quarantine before boarding. To this end kindly find details of the cost per person and list of Hostels with contact numbers are per attached,” the notice added.
Last week some Ghanaians were deported from Kuwait and the government gave permission to the Kuwait government for them to be returned home.