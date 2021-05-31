Ghanaians jubilate over Achimota School’s court defeat by Rasta students

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement over a court ruling ordering Achimota School to admit two dreadlocked students it earlier rejected.
The Human Rights division of the Accra High Court ruled that the students must be admitted and not denied the right to education because of their dreadlocks.
Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea grabbed headlines for weeks when the popular school refused to admit them.
Dissatisfied with the decision and after many failed attempts to get the school to rescind its decision, the parents dragged the school to the high court.
The school had argued that the dreadlocks were against its rules on decency.
Most of the latest reactions by Ghanaians on social media show their support for the court ruling.
Read some of the reactions below.