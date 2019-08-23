Ghanaians will know we have no control over selection of Contractors for works and services - PPA Board

The Board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) says they are optimistic that after investigations are conducted into alleged corrupt acts of the entity they will be vindicated.
The PPA board in a statement signed by their Secretary said they had taken notice of a documentary by Manasseh Awuni Azure and a referral order by President Akufo-Addo for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the matter.
The press release added that the PPA Board was prepared to cooperate with the investigations.
"The Board fully welcomes HE the President’s directives to conduct investigations into the matter," the statement said.
"The Board expresses its preparedness to cooperate with the investigations. PPA hereby assures the public that upon the conclusion of the said investigations, the role of the Board of the PPA in the granting of approvals for Restricted tendering and Single Source procurement in accordance with sections 38, 39, 40 and 41 respectively of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663] as amended will be understood.
"The Board further assures the public that following the investigations ordered by HE the President, it will become evident that the Board of the PPA does not influence tender processes conducted in accordance with Act 663, as amended. In addition, we are optimistic that it becomes clearer to the public that the Board does not have any control over the selection of Suppliers, Contractors and Consultants for goods, works and services presented by procurement entities in their applications for approval for Restricted and Single Source procurement processes"
Suspension
President Akufo-Addo has suspended the CEO of Public Procurement Authority, Mr A.B Adjei.
According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin the suspension follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale"
The President has subsequently referred to the allegations involving a conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr A.B Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr Frank Mante, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA.
READ ALSO: