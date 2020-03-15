Gov't issues travel advisory over Covid-19

The government of Ghana has issued travel advice to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
At a press briefing today on the update of Covid-19 in the country, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said all travels are this stage is strongly discouraged.
Addressing the press after the Ghana Health Service confirmed four more cases in the country, Oppong Nkrumah said there will now be a mandatory self-quarantine for Ghanaians coming back from countries that have recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19.
Reading portions of the travel advice, he said, "All travels at this stage is strongly discouraged until further notice, second any traveller except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana resident permit who within the last 14 days have been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19 will not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark on any trip, border posts are not to allow such people into the jurisdiction.
"There is going to be a mandatory 14 days self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction, guidelines for the self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian points of entry. Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities...."
