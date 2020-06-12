Gov't must review Ghana's Covid-19 strategy - Virologist

A virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, KCCR Dr Micheal Owusu is asking the government to review its strategy in the Covid-19 fight.
According to him, this is because a lot of asymptomatic cases may be infecting the vulnerable population.
The government on May 31 eased some of the Covid-19 restrictions, and some Ghanaians due to the easing of restrictions are not adhering to safety protocols.
Most people are now seen without face masks and those who also used it are not wearing them correctly.
Reacting to this development, Dr Micheal Owusu said there is a need to review the country's strategy.
"There has to be a review of strategy, this is the fourth level classified by the Africa CDC of WHO where the asymptomatic case has built a base and now that they have begun to build a base they will begin to... in the vulnerable population. This should tell us that we need to reorganise our system and channel more resources to health facilities to ensure that adequate testing is done and the people get their results in real-time and people at least are being taken care of."
Ghana's Covid-19 total case count now stands at 10, 358. Meanwhile, 3, 824 have also recovered from the virus so far. The death toll is at 48.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,642 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 6,521
Ashanti Region – 1,799
Western Region – 778
Central Region – 539
Eastern Region – 198
Volta Region – 162
Western North Region – 74
Oti Region – 47
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1