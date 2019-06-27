Gov't secures GHS1b in loans for nationwide water projects - Minister

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has disclosed that government has secured various loan facilities totalling GHS1 billion to expand access to potable water across the country.
The Minister disclosed this at the 2019 Water Africa and West Africa Building and Construction Exhibition and Seminar held in Accra.
The two-day event brought together experts in the Water supply value chain from pipe producers to solar power suppliers. The main objective of the event is to augment the government’s efforts of promoting sanitation and safe water delivery.
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah said the one billion cedis loan facility will hit government’s accounts by the end of 2019.
“Government is committed to ensuring that there is safe water for both urban and rural communities and to ensure affordable water supply for all,” she said at the opening of the event.
70 manufacturers and suppliers participated in this year’s Water Africa and West Africa Building and Construction Exhibition and Seminar to showcase items including water treatment plants, pumps as well as pipes.
Some of the companies include Interplast and Polytank. Others include Ghana Water Company and Schneider Electric.
Tracy-Nolan-Shaw who is the Chief Executive of UK based Ace Event Management, organizers of the event, expressed her satisfaction with the impact the event has made on Ghana’s water and sanitation sectors.
