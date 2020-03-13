Gov't will work assiduously to ensure coronavirus is contained - Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says the government will work assiduously to contain the coronavirus cases confirmed in Ghana.
Ghana has recorded two cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Minister addressing a presser yesterday said the two cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).
Both individuals involved in the case returned to Ghana, one from Norway and the other from Turkey signifying that they were imported cases of COVID-19 into Ghana.
The Minister said both patients are being kept in isolation and processes have been initiated for contact tracing.
"I wish to assure Ghanaians that the government of Ghana, together with all health partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure that the situation is contained."
"We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their family by adhering to the following precautionary measures, regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizers."
"Avoid shaking of hands, keep a distance of at least 2-metres from a person with at least fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing. It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough rest. Stay home if you feel unwell."
"And Call the following numbers immediately 050 949 7700, 055 843 9868."