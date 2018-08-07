Gov't to absorb cost of extra classes under Double-Track-System

The Ministry of Education has announced plans by the government to absorb the cost of the extra classes fee for students in school and on vacation under the Double-Track-System.
Under the new system, teaching hours will increase from six hours per day to eight hours per day.
Teaching hours are expected to increase from 1,080 hours per year under the current single-track system, to 1,134 hours per year under the proposed double-track system.
Speaking on the free SHS double track system at a press conference in Accra, the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh noted government was going to provide 50 cedis to every student to cater for the extra tuition.
“Government is going to provide per head, ₵50 cedis to every student as an academic intervention where the teachers if they have to organize extra lessons in Maths and English, will not charge the students but the government will give them money to be able to pay for the extra tuition”.
When asked about when the blueprint for the double track system will be made public, he noted it would be made available on the Education’s Ministry’s website.
He added the double–track system will only affect fresh SHS one students and for only selected schools. He noted the double track is to enable the government to create room in the school over the perceived increase in enrolment, reduce class sizes, increase contact hours among others.
Responding to questions concerning the availability of the needed staff to teach the students in each track, he noted The Nation Builders Corps(NABCO), had got applications from more teachers, hence, some teachers will be sourced from there.
Background to the Double Track System
The government announced plans to implement the Dual Intake System for newly admitted Public Senior High School Students across the country in September 2018.
The new system which is expected to reduce class sizes and increase lesson hours will address the growing population of students benefitting from the Free SHS Policy.
President Akufo-Addo confirmed the implementation of the Dual Intake System during a durbar of students and teachers at Tamale Senior High School as part of his tour in the Northern Region.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the 2018/2019 academic year will see a 31 percent increase in the number of students entering senior high school.
The new system is expected to cost GH₵323 million to fully implement.
The cost comprises GH₵267.2 million for teaching cost and GH₵55.8 million for academic interventions.
The dual intake system is also going to be accompanied by an increase in the number of teachers.
The President had already noted that the government had plans to recruit 8,000 more teachers.
