GWCL announces 4-day cut in water supply

The Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL has said it is going to undertake major replacement of transmission pipelines in Accra.
The exercise will affect the whole of the capital city, a statement said.
The project, according to the company, will affect the flow of water for four consecutive days from Tuesday, September 15 to Saturday, September 19.
“Residents are by this circular served notice to store water against the shutdown.”
GWCL earlier also served notice that water supply to the eastern part of Accra will be interrupted from September 14 to 20.
GWCL in a statement on Thursday signed by its PRO Stanley Martey said, “The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), wishes to inform the general public, that there will be an interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Monday the 14th to Saturday the 20th of September, 2020.
GWCL Engineers will be replacing close to 2 kilometres of a weak session of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipe-line from Kpong to Tema, which is causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water on a daily basis and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.
Management, as a result, is entreating consumers in Accra, especially consumers in the eastern part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.
The areas envisaged to be hard hit include; Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities…