Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu elected to serve on WHO's Executive Board 

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been elected to serve on the World Health Organisation, WHO's Executive Board.
WHO's Executive Board is made up of 34 people who are to serve for a three-year term.
The Executive Board are to implement decisions and policies of the Health Assembly, advise and generally facilitate its work.
The election of Kwaku Agyeman-Manu comes at the time Ghana was recognized as one of the few countries in the world with effective COVID-19 management response.
Congratulating leaders and members of the Executive Board, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tredos Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged to work with them in order to achieve their goal in the fight against COVID-19 and any other communicable disease.
“The annual Board meeting is held in January when the members agree upon the agenda for the World Health Assembly and the resolutions to be considered by the Health Assembly. A second shorter meeting takes place in May, as a follow-up to the Health Assembly.”