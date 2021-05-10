HELEH CHECC' 21 community health enhancement campaign launched in Accra

Heleh Africa foundation has over the weekend launched its HELEH CHECC' 21- community health enhancement campaign.
The campaign seeks to give a facelift to healthcare facilities and workforce in communities to foster quality healthcare delivery for all at the community level.
The five years plan, which is budgeted for 5,000 000 dollars annually to impact 50 community health institutions, was launched with a health walk and charity tennis challenge as the curtain-raiser.
The initiative envisions extending to all the 16 regions in Ghana.
Speaking to the Country Director for Heleh Africa, Nortey-Adom, he says, "the charity walk is to raise awareness about their events that will be happening in the year 2021 and engage various stakeholders and the general public on what to expect from the organization".
As the theme of the year goes; “quality healthcare for all, your community first.”
Nortey-Adom added that it was to make a clarion call to all and sundry to check their health status, check the quality status of healthcare delivery in their community, then collaboratively give Heleh Africa and you the opportunity to provide a facelift community health facilities that provide access to affordable quality sustainable healthcare for all.
The initiative is also to instill in the members of the Ghanaian community the adage; Charity begins at home.” Thus, the main reason why the organization is riding on "we would look at the health centres in the organization's community first".
Also, the event officially outdoor the noble campaign ambassadors and set the principal enterprise in motion, which was in honour of Abrantie of Adom tv nsoroma fame and Nakeeyat, the poet of TV3 talented kids.
Heleh Africa's primary purpose of enacting the Charity begins at home adage seek to call on the collaboration of all in this campaign to facelift community health institutions even as they kick off with renovation of the child health department of the Korle Bu teaching hospital.