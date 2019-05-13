Here are all the 26 cases before the Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has 26 cases before them as they look to begin their work after criticisms from Ghanaians for their snail pace.
The cases include high profile figures like former President Mahama and some government appointees under the Akufo-Addo administration such as Board Chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Company and national chairman of the governing NPP Freddie Blay, Oppong Nkrumah etc.
