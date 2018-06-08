Photos: Anas Aremeyaw Anas sues Ken Agyapong

Investigative Journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas has on Friday, June 8, 2018, filed a suit against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, for defamation.
A writ issued on 8th June from an Accra High Court and spotted by Prime News Ghana indicates that Anas is demanding GHS25 million in damages from Kennedy Agyapong who is said to have made several defamatory comments against him.
According to the writ endorsed by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, on May 29, 2018, during a live interview on Adom TV's Pampaso, Mr. Agyapong described Anas as a blackmailer, extortionist and an evil person.
It added that he further published similar defamatory words on May 30 on his television station, Net 2 TV, and on 31 May, during 'Boiling Point' on Oman 107.1 FM.
The plaintiff(Anas) further states that the words published by Kennedy Agyapong on various media platforms have caused him "debilitating distress and embarrassment and damaged his reputation as a lawyer and globally acclaimed investigative journalist".
He is, therefore, demanding general damages for libel, aggravated damages arising from the defamatory comments published by the defendant in the sum of Twenty-Five million cedis (GHS25,000,000) and the payment of costs accrued in the suit including his lawyer's fees.
Read the contents of the suit filed against Kennedy Agyapong below:
