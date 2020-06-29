High Court dismisses Ernest Norgbey’s request to halt compilation of voters register

The Adenta High Court has dismissed a suit by Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey challenging the compilation of the new voters register.
The EC is set to begin the compilation exercise on June 30 and the final case challenging their decision has been dismissed.
This follows the Supreme Court's judgement last week where it dismissed NDC's case challenging the EC.
Lead counsel for Mr Nogbey Abdul Aziz Bamba was clearly told by Her Ladyship, Enyonam Adenyira that the Supreme Court’s decision was clear and binding on all the Courts below and she had a duty to abide by it.
Mr Bamba then said it would be procedurally unfair and an aberration of his right to audience if she dismissed him and his client without an audience.
When the judge eventually granted audience, the Ashaiman lawmaker through his lawyer, argued that the Supreme Court’s decision last Thursday did not affect his case since the case that went before the Supreme Court sought an interpretation of the Constitution while Ernest Norgbey’s case was seeking an interpretation of statutory law.
He also argued that the High Court could not apply the Supreme Court decision since the High Court still does not know the reasoning behind the Supreme Court’s Judgement and what legal principles were applied.
But the Court insisted that the case was moot and subsequently dismissed it.
The Supreme Court on June 25, 2020, gave the EC the go-ahead to compile the new voters register.
The Supreme Court also made it clear that the existing Voter ID cannot be used as a requirement in the compilation of the new Voters ID.
The Court was constituted with Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as President, Justice Jones Dotse, Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Justice Sule Gbadegbe, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegatcher and Justice Ashie Kotey.