HIV-AIDS, TB decreases in Sekyere East, scabies on the rise

The Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region has made a modest gain in the fight against HIV-AIDS, with 164 reported cases in 2019 compared to 178 in 2018.
Maternal death also reduced from 2 to 1 over the same period.
There is, however, an upsurge in scabies, a contagious itchy skin disease, which infected 341 people.
“We recorded 341 cases in 2019 from zero case previous year.” District Director of Health, Justice Ofori Amoah, has said.
It is the first official report on the disease in the area though health officials admit its prevalence for years.
At a performance review, health authorities also drew attention to rising cases of tuberculosis in addition to teenage pregnancy.
Post-natal care went up from 66.6 per cent in 2018 to 83.4 per cent in 2019.
TB case notification went up from 24 to 41.
Justice Ofori Amoah accused prayer centres of keeping TB patients until the crisis stage before allowing them to seek medical attention.
He stressed the need for integrated disease surveillance and response for other Diseases and how to deal with them.
Mr. Amoah lamented that the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy from 331 to 381 could have an impact on HIV cases in the district.
Source: Prime News/ files from Myjoyonline