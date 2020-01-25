Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang celebrates birthday with inpatients of the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital Children's Ward

The Chairman of the governing board of the Ghana National Sports Authority and an aspring Member of Parliament for the Asante Akyem North Constituency, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang on Friday, 24th January, 2020, wined and dined with the staff, inpatients and the attendants of the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital Children's ward to commemorate his birthday.
Birthdays are milestones in the life of an individual; it's a day that motivates you. A period within which you own a day to yourself, where you give a chance for self pampering.
It a day of celebration that gives you unforgettable memories. On this special day of his life, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang chose to celebrate it with the less privileged.
He presented the children with gifts including packed rice and assorted beverages. He also donated a brand new 40" LED Samsung Television and a MultiTv decoder to the staff of the Ward.
Addressing, the Children and staff at the Children’s Hospital at a brief but, colourful ceremony, the board Chairman thanked God for his life and explained that he decided to spend his birthday with the children to bring joy to them and show them love.
He further commended the staff for their dedicated service. Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang adopted the Children's ward in 2011 and have since marked his birthdays with the children and staff of the ward.
The staff and inpatients on their part expressed appreciation to Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and his entourage for the visit and support.
They further commended the NSA board chairman for his show of love to the needy and the under-privileged in society.