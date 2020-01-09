Honouring NLC's invitation tomorrow will be challenging - TUTAG

The leadership of striking Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana(TUTAG) has disclosed that it has difficulty in honouring the invitation from the National Labour Commission(NLC)over their action.
According to TUTAG, they have had two letters from the National Labour Commission(NLC) inviting them for a meeting on different dates.
This development follows a strike action by TUTAG members for days now demanding payment of unpaid allowances due them.
Speaking to Starr FM, the National President of TUTAG, Dr Solomon Keelson indicated that honouring the NLC's invitation tomorrow will be challenging he further stated that clarification will be sought from the Executive Secretary of the NLC regarding the contradictory invitations
''I have just received a letter from them and I will contact the executive secretary because now we need to reorganize ourselves again and that means I may even not get the numbers to go, because as I speak now the 5 national executives we have, 4 have travelled and I don't know how to bring them back. It is quite a dicey situation we have confronted with, especially when we received a letter yesterday inviting us for a meeting on Tuesday, it's quite challenging''.
He added that: ''In this country when doctors go on strike, people ask what about the sick people who will die?. Fortunately, when teachers go on strike nobody will die.''
Meanwhile, the strike has left several students in various technical universities across the country stranded.
The National Labour Commission(NLC) yesterday , indicated that it will meet with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana(TUTAG)on Friday, January 10, 2020 over their ongoing strike.
The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Kweku Ofosu Asamoah has appealed to TUTAG to exercise patience as the commission is in talks with government to address their concerns.