Hot meal for JHS students: Over 15 students receiving treatment for food poisoning in Ho

Over 15 students of the Holy Spirit School in the Volta Regional Capital Ho, are currently receiving treatment at the Ho Municipal Hospital for suspected cases of food poisoning.
The students are said to have developed symptoms after they consumed the food prepared for them as part of government's hot meal for JHS final year students.
Confirming the incident, the Ho Municipal Director of Education, Raphael Amenyo said when they visited the hospital the students were receiving treatment.
"Some of them have stomach problems, a number of them were rushed to the Municipal Hospital but the time we got to the hospital some were at the OPD and others were at the emergency ward receiving treatment."
However, some students in Accra on Monday expressed satisfaction with the government’s provision of hot meals for all JHS students in the country.
President Akufo-Addo during his 15th Covid-19 address instructed the Gender Minister to provide one hot meal a day for JHS final year students.
The President said some final year JHS students are going hungry due to their adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Due to this, he has instructed the Gender Minister to begin preparations to ensure that, as from 24th August to 18TH September 584, 000 final year students across the country and 146,000 are provided with one hot meal a day.
“Our phased approach towards returning our lives to normal, through the strategic, controlled, progressive, and safe easing of restrictions, will, thus, continue. Most final year university students have already completed their examinations, and, by 18thSeptember, SHS 3 and JHS 3 students would have finished their respective final examinations of WASSCE and BECE.
As a result of reports I have recently received thatsome final year JHS students were going hungry, in complying with COVID-19 protocols, I have just instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that, as from 24th August up to 18th September,all five hundred and eighty-four thousand (584,000) final year JHS students,and one hundred and forty-six thousand (146,000) staff, both in public and private schools, be given one hot meal a day.This is to ensure full observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols.”