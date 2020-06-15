I'm responding to treatment - Health Minister 

Health Minister Kweku Agyemang-Manu says he is responding to treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Minister in a Facebook post said, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and all Ghanaians for your well wishes and prayers. By the grace of God, I'm responding to treatment."
President Akufo-Addo yesterday wished the Health Minister a speedy recovery from the virus which he contracted in the line of duty.
“Let us also wish our hard-working minister of health, Hon. Kweku Agyemang-Manu, a speedy recovery from the virus which he contracted in the line of duty. And he is in a stable condition.”
The Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra over the past week.
The UGMC currently has 4 patients on admission at the ICU with several others in the main wards of the hospital’s COVID-19 wing.
The Health Minister who announced Ghana’s first COVID-19 case in a night broadcast in March this year would be the first high profile government official to have confirmed positive for the novel Coronavirus.