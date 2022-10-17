Ofori Atta admits surprise at Kwesi Kwarteng's sacking

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has revealed that Kwesi Kwarteng's dismissal as Britain’s Chancellor came as a shock to him.
Ofori Atta's reaction comes at the back of Britain’s Chancellor dismissal Friday, October 14, 2022 after less than six weeks in the job.
Mr Kwarteng was sacked by the UK Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Truss amidst the government’s tax cuts believed to have sparked financial market turmoil.
Reacting to Kwaretng's dismissal, Ofoi Atta expressed sadness as the 'Ghanaian was reaching almost the highest level'.
He, however, believes there will definitely be light at the end of the tunnel for his colleague.
“The pain or sadness is that he is a Ghanaian reaching almost the highest level, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Yes, we sat together three days ago.
“I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him the Lord knows best,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.
Ghanaians meanwhile are also calling on the government for the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister as they believe his performance is at a wreck.
These calls have seen the President defend his appointee considering his performance in his admistration's first term.
Ghana is currently seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stay the economy afloat.
Fuel prices has already hit GHS15 per litre ,and is expected to hit GHS18 per litre by December if management are not done right.
Food prices has gone up as the Ghana Cedi has depreciated to 12.45 US dollars.
The President speaking in an interview today, October 17, 2022 in Kumasi as part of his four-day tour of the region said " ... This same man was able to manage the affairs of the economy in such a way that in the my first term we were one of the fastest growing economies in the world. An average growth rate of 7% a year."
The President described the Finance Minister's performance in his first term as excellent as he still has faith in him to redeem the current state of the economy.