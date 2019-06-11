Identify permit certificates before lodging in hotels - Ghana Hoteliers Assoc. to Public

The Ghana Hoteliers Association is cautioning the general public to identify permit certificate displayed on walls of hotels before lodging them.
This comes at the back of the closure of the hotel where the two kidnapped Canadian nationals lodged. The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the police on Tuesday stormed the hotel at Ahodwo and locked it.
According to the authority, the facility is not registered and licensed to rent out rooms to the public.
The Police and GTA cited several security breaches including the lack of a security officer at its post and the non-availability of CCTV cameras to safeguard persons who patronize the facility.
A notice of closure posted at the entrance of the facility read: “The public is hereby informed that this facility has been closed down for failing to meet the requirement provided under Legislative Instrument LI 2238 and 2239 for Accommodation food beverage and entertainment enterprises''.
Speaking to Starr FM , the President of the Ghana Hoteliers Association, Dr Ackah Nyamekye cautioned the general public to look out for certificates of registration before lodging a hotel
The Ashanti regional manager of the GTA, Peter Theophilus Acheampong said: “This is the apartment where the two Canadians who were kidnapped, were residing. They have not registered for the license of the Ghana Tourism Authority so they are operating illegally and that’s why we are here to close down this unit.”
Meanwhile, the Ghana Tourism Authority, GTA has scheduled Tuesday, June 18 to kick-start a region wide enforcement exercise to clamp down on all illegal facilities in the hospitality industry.
