Ghana Tourism Authority issues rejoinder over "Adomi Bridge selfie fee" claims

The Ghana Tourism Authority has issued a rejoinder over claims by one tourist who says he was charged a fee of GH¢4.00 before allowed to take pictures on the Adomi Bridge.
The tourist named Johannes Nartey said he is a Ghanaian Comedian and wanted to take pictures on the Adomi Bridge but was charged a fee.
He took to Facebook to lament and even provided a receipt as evidence for his claims.
He wrote: “Your excellency Mr President, this is the receipt given to me today 19th April 2019 at Adomi bridge as fee for pictures I want to take as a Ghanaian on the bridge Kwame Nkrumah built and which Mahama renovated. The people in charge told me that the order is from the President, that even if you want to take selfie it’s 2gh per person. Your Excellency if indeed you authorized this God forsaken tax then am disappointed in you. How much do Ghanaians pay when they travel to Dubai, China, American, etc yet those countries are 100× developed. Even China’s world’s longest 30 miles sea bridge to Hong Kong is free, what is happening? What a shame!!!!
These claims have now been debunked by the Ghana Tourism Authority who say they do not have a hand in the day to day management of the Adomi Bridge and therefore could not have set fees or charge for its usage by visitors for selfies or any other activity.
Read rejoinder below
Rejoinder: Shocker as Ghana Tourism Authority now charges for selfies on Adomi Bridge
The Ghana Tourism Authority has taken notice of a story dated 19th April 2019 on your news portal, the ghanaweb, with the above headline.
The Authority does not have any hand in the day to day management of the Adomi Bridge and therefore could not have set fees or charge for its usage by visitors for selfies or any other activity.
Interestingly, the evidence provided by the writer is a receipt bearing the stamp of the Asuogyaman District Assembly and signed by the District Finance Officer. This receipt has nothing to do with the Ghana Tourism Authority.
As the regulator of tourism enterprises in the country, we will, in the public interest, follow up with the relevant local authorities.
We urge the writer and the media in general to cross check basic facts next time to avoid such misrepresentation.
Thank you.
Signed
FREDERICK ADJEI RUDOLPH
MANAGER, EASTERN REGION.
GHANA TOURISM AUTHORITY.
Adomi Bridge
The Adomi Bridge is a bridge located in Ghana in West Africa. It spans the Volta River that drains into the Gulf of Guinea, south of the Akosombo Dam.
It is a two-hinged steel arch bridge with a deck suspended by cables.
It was designed in 1956 and completed in 1957 by William Brown, of the engineers Freeman Fox & Partners.