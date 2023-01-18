Ignore reports, we're not recruiting - Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has asked the public to disregard reports that it is currently recruiting.
The Electoral Commission said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 17.
The Electoral Commission said a message had been circulating social media, notifying the public that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise.
However, the Commission said the recruitment advertisement is false.
“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement on various social media platforms to the effect that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise.
"The General Public is informed that the Commission is Not carrying out any recruitment exercise."