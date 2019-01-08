IGP hails Chief Imam for efforts towards national peace

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, has hailed the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu for his efforts towards national peace and congratulates his steps to resolve major conflicts in the country.
Mr. David Asante-Apeatu said this when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence at New Fadama on Monday, January 7, 2019.
The IGP, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu together with a number of members of the Police Management Board, met the Chief Imam and his elders to express the gratitude of the Police Administration to him for the prompt action he took in defusing tension following comments made by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, head pastor of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International on New Year’s Eve.
The National Chief Imam thanked the IGP and his team for the good works of the Police in maintaining law and order in the country.
According to the Chief Imam, “Islamic Religion recognizes multi diversity and the complementary role each group plays in ensuring peace in the country.”
He indicated that Allah has favoured Ghana as a country and as people of different faiths continue to live in peace.
The Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu expressed his willingness to work with the Police in maintaining public order and decency in the national discourse.
