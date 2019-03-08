Int'l Women's Day: Ethiopian Airlines marks day with an all-female crew (PHOTOS)

Ethiopian Airlines has undertaken one of its long-haul flights from Addis Ababa to Oslo and Stockholm today with an all-female crew to mark International Women's Day.
This is not the first time that "the Lucys" have taken over the airline. However, it is an ongoing initiative that is aiming to keep gender equality as one of the airline's top priorities.
In 2015, Ethiopian Airlines made its first historic flight out of the continent from Addis Ababa to Bangkok, Thailand with an all-female crew.
On a continent where gender inequality still thrives and girl children are not afforded the same opportunities as their male counterparts even from a young age, it is important, if not damn inspiring, to hear a woman's voice coming from the cockpit and announcing itself as the chief whip.
"We are immensely honoured that we have women trailblazers in every aspect of our aviation field. Women are an integral part of our success story from the start, and with this dedicated flight we honour and celebrate their indispensable contribution to our aviation group and the broader aviation industry, our country and the continent at large."
Aside from Ethiopian Airlines, Air Zimbabwe and Air India have also flown with all-female crews to highlight and promote gender equality in the aviation space.
