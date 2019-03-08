Int'l Women's day: Strive for the future of your children, don't depend on men - Ghanaian women

Some Ghanaian women on International Women's Day have urged their fellow women to strive for the future of their children and desist from depending on men with the reason that women have the capability to contribute positively to their families and nation at large.
Today, March 8 2019, marks International Women's Day. It's a day set aside to appreciate women and also celebrate their achievements.
Analysis of International Labour Organization ILO, in terms of remuneration, women generally earn less than men. The analysis in 83 countries shows that women in paid work on average earn between 10 and 30 percent less than men. Gaps are particularly acute in the Middle East and North Africa.
In terms of Gender inequality in Ghana, out of 275 Members of Parliament, there are only 36 female Members of Parliament (MPs).
PrimeNewsGhana took to the streets to speak with some women in relation to the day and what it means to them and the nation at large.
One vendor said: ''Today is women's day and I am excited. I sell roasted plantain to cater for my children and take care of the home. A woman shouldn't rely on a man for everything. I think women should focus on their children more importantly than focusing on buying funeral cloth and spending lavishly on funerals whilst your children are sacked for school fees. Yes, women can also make it. In fact, looking at the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo she is a hardworking woman who has contributed largely to the nation''.
Another food Vendor urged women to be focused on their doings and that she saved GH20, 000 for her child to pursue his Master's degree.
''We women are pillars of the home if you educate a woman you educate the whole nation but if you educate a man you educate an individual. I have gone through a lot, I started selling pure water to fend for my children, I got money from the pure water business to start selling kenkey,''she noted.
She added: ''I was able to further my first born's education at the University of Professional Studies and currently pursuing his master's degree from the money I got from selling kenkey, I saved GH20,000 for my child to pursue his master's degree. My second born is also at Accra Technical University. I entreat women to stay focused, achieve something for your children''.
Even though the day is set aside to celebrate women, we spoke to a man who believes that women deserve to be celebrated considering their contribution to the home.
''Women should not only be celebrated, but they should also be worshipped as well. Some women act as fathers to cater for the home. My mother was a single parent who catered for five (5) children, left to my father alone, I don't think I'll be where I am today''.
International Women's day is a day of hope, reflection and a celebration of gender parity in all walks of life. Since 1900s International Women's Day has been observed and grown from strength to strength every year. This year's(2019) celebration is themed#BalanceforBetter#.
