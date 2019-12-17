Judicial corruption must be a thing of the past - Akufo Addo to Judges

President Akufo-Addo has asked the newly appointed forty-five (45) judges of the superior courts of judicature to refrain from corrupt practices and demonstrate high level of integrity in the discharge of their duties.
According to him, Ghanaians will not in any way accept the repetition of the 2015 Judicial Corruption exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, that led to the removal of several Judges from the Bench.
In his statement after administering the Oath of Office, the Judicial Oath and the Oaths of Secrecy to newly appointed High Court and Court of Appeal Justices as well as attendees of the swearing-in ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo, charged the new Justices to conduct themselves such that issues of corruption will not be found amongst them.
“It will be remiss of me on such as occasion not to draw your attention to recent events that shook public confidence in the Judiciary, and that is the exposé conducted by the well known investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas into Judicial Corruption which led to the removal of several judges. The people of Ghana cannot and will not tolerate the repetition of the abysmal dismal tale of acts of corruption that were revealed. You have a big duty to demonstrate integrity in all your dealings if public support in the Judiciary is to be maintained” President Akufo-Addo stated.
Quoting the Latin phase, “Interest Reipublicae Ut Sit Finis Litum” which is translated, “It is in the interest of the State that litigation must come to an end”, President Akufo-Addo admonished the High Court Justices “to carry out their duties as the Court of first instance such that most Judicial proceedings will end at their doorsteps and thereby accelerate the process of Judicial administration”.
“By the same token, Justices of the Court of Appeal, you should so conduct yourselves. Even though our Judicial system comports a two-tier appellate Court, the overwhelming majority of appeals terminate at the Court of Appeal. The Apex Court, the Supreme Court, the Court of last resort should be ceased in its appellate Jurisdiction rarely if the Court of Appeal is satisfactory in its output” President Akufo-Addo said.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo swears in 45 Judges
In response to the statement by the President on behalf of his colleagues, Justice of the High Court, Justice Aboagye Tandoh and Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Anthony Oppong assured the President that they will discharge their duties without fear, favour, affection or ill-will.