Prez. Akufo-Addo appoints James Oppong-Boanuh as acting IGP

President Akufo-Addo has appointed James Oppong-Boanuh as acting Inspector-General of Police until a substantive one is appointed.
In a statement signed by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, today, President Akufo-Addo has directed the current IGP, David Asante Apeatu to hand over to Mr. Oppong-Boanuh with immediate effect.
The statement directed Mr Asante Apeatu to proceed on leave ahead of his retirement on August 14, 2019.
David Asante Apeatu first became IGP of the Ghana Police Service on January 25, 2017.
Before his appointment, he was the head of the General ICT Department at the Police Headquarters as well as the head of the Marine Police.
He had also served as the Director-General in charge of Research and Director-General of the Police CID.