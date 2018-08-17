Kumasi: Students & Alumni hit streets over conversion of Katanga Hall

Scores of students and Alumni of the all-male halls of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) hit the streets of Kumasi today, with a massive protest to express their displeasure over the university's decision to convert the Unity Hall and the University Hall into a mixed hall.
The group numbering over thousand is expected to present a petition to the Chancellor of the University, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Authorities of KNUST have explained that the move comes as part of efforts to provide enough accommodation for more female students in the university.
In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, one of the protestors noted, “the reason given to us to convert it is not a good reason at all. If you tell me you want to increase female population in the school, we also believe it would affect the number of males that would be given accommodation too”, he added.
Another resolute protestor added, “we are going to fit till he changes his mind, after this, there are more to come, we are waiting for school to re-open after that we will be there”, he said.
The two halls to be converted are Unity Hall and the University Hall popularly known as 'Katanga'.
