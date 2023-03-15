Kejetia Market closed down after Wednesday's fire

Fire gutted parts of the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, destroying property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.
The fire started around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 15.
Officials are yet to establish the cause of the fire. Traders who witnessed the incident stood helpless and some wailed as their goods were consumed by the fire.
A statement issued by the managers of the facility – Kumasi City Markets Ltd – hours after the incident said the fire “resulted in damages to some shops.”
There was no injuries, the statement said.
The market will remain closed until Thursday afternoon, the managers said.
This incident comes barely a week after some parts of the market got flooded after a heavy downpour.