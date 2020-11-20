Kennedy Agyapong lied about Amidu's medical report - Ayariga

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has denied claims that he disclosed the medical records of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.
Mr. Agyapong, who took on Mr. Amidu on his NET 2 TV station over his banter with government after his resignation, suggested that Mr. Amidu may have some mental health issues and had visited Germany for treatment.
He mentioned Mr. Ayariga as his source of the information.
Speaking in an interview, Mr Ayariga stated that he holds no document that proves Mr Amidu visited Germany for medical reasons as touted by Mr Agyapong.
READ ALSO: Martin Amidu operated in peace under NDC government - Sammy Gyamfi
“I don’t recall having discussions with Hon Kennedy in which I made reservations about medical condition and treatment in Germany, etc.
“It is unfortunate that the issues are turning around to medical records but I don’t have any medical record of my uncle, Martin Amidu,” he noted.
Mr. Ayariga reiterated that he “should be left out of the conversation” due to the daring legal battles he is presently entangled in.
Martin Amidu had earlier denied the allegations, and challenged Kennedy Agyapong to publish such records, saying he has never visited Germany for any business.
“I have never been to Germany on any occasion for a medical check-up. I don’t know any German hospital or clinic and therefore, these allegations are false. If he has documents on me having gone for medical treatment in Germany, he should produce them,” Amidu said in a Citi News interview.
Amidu said his passports are available for scrutiny over the matter.
“My passports are available, I have not been to Germany,’ he emphasized adding that he rarely has any knowledge at all about the country in question let alone receive treatment there.”
Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor.