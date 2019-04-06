KNUST: Committee probing violent demo to complete work on April 25

The three-member committee probing the violent demonstration by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in October 2018 is set to complete its work by April 25, 2019.
The committee was put together by Asantehene and Chancellor of KNUST Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to investigate the riot.
They have made progress as they have so far invited the Vice-Chancellor of the University, the President of the Student Representative Council and the Registrar among others to testify.
Secretary of the committee, Kofi Owusu said persons with information to assist the committee in its investigations will be given the opportunity to testify.
“The committee has since its inauguration on 14th February 2019 been working. We have invited some witnesses and others are yet to be invited. We are supposed to complete our given task by 25th April 2019. In fact, initially, we were given four weeks but we requested for extension of the period and same was granted.
“The VC has been invited, the SRC President has also been invited and then the Registrar of the University too. The hall master of Unity Hall is yet to appear before the committee. We have devoted our sittings for Wednesday 10th April to Friday 12th April to interact with those voluntary witnesses,” he told Citi News.
Properties destroyed during the riot was estimated at over GHc1.6 million.
The rioting also led to the temporary closure of the university.
Background
The riots escalated from a demonstration in protest of the arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school.
The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus without permission according to the school authorities.
The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) led the protests, which was also to convey student discontent with the management of the school.
Since then, the Dean of Students at the school, Professor William Akanwariak Gariba resigned.
