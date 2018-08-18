Kofi Annan's last words to the late J.H. Mensah

The former United Nation’s Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, passed away today, Saturday, August 2018, after a short illness at a Hospital in the Swiss city of Bern.
: Read Also: 5 times Kofi Annan put Ghana on the world map
Before his passing, Kofi Annan in a letter to
Read Also: Ghana flags should fly half-mast in honour Kofi Annan - Akufo-Addo orders
The letter was captured at the tributes section of the funeral brochure for J.H. Mensah’s burial
Read the letter he wrote to J.H. Mensah’s son:
15 July 2018
Dear P.K.
I was very sorry to learn of the passing of your father, allow me to convey my deepest condolences to you and all the members of your family.
Joseph Henry was a leader amongst a generation of Ghanaian public servants who stewarded the country through independence and worked tirelessly to deliver on the hopes and aspirations of her people.
At home, and as an official of the UN and later the African Union, his intellect, dedication and humility rightly earned him the respect of all his peers, and I am not surprised to see the many expressions of and grief and public messages that have been issued these past days. He was an example and mentor to many and will long be remembered as a founding father of an independent democratic Ghana.
I will be in Accra over the coming months and hope to have the chance to personally express my sympathies. Sincerely, — with warmest personal regards.
Signed
Credit: Graphiconline
Read Also: Kofi Annan was a "deeply committed internationalist"- K.Annan foundation