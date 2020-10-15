Late Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah goes home on Nov. 28

Late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Ekow Quansah Hayford will be buried on November 28, 2020.
This was made public at the one-week celebration of the deceased.
The MP was murdered last Friday, October 9, while returning from a campaign trip.
According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself.
This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.
One week observation service for late Mfantseman Member of Parliament, MP Ekow Quansah Hayford was held today October 14, 2020.
A number of party bigwigs and other political leaders across Ghana were at the function.
The family has announced that the final funeral rites will be held from the 27th to 29th of November.